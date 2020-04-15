Kunal Kemmu Is All Ears To Daughter Inaaya Naumi’s ‘fun’ Stories Amid Lockdown

Several celebrities have been sharing pictures of how they are spending their time amid the lockdown but the recent post by Kunal Kemmu suggests that he is giving every bit of his quarantine time to his 2-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In the adorable snap, the father-daughter duo can be seen looking into each other’s eyes while letting their heads meet. A doting father, Kunal expressed his love for the kind of stories his daughter narrates which are far more fun to listen as compared to ones he reads for Inaaya.

Kunal Kemmu shares adorable snap

The cute snap which is just dripping love received much appreciation from the people on Instagram and they praised Kunal for being an amazing father. One of the users wrote that this post is very beautiful and he also explained that daughters will always be special for their fathers. Another user who was touched by the picture of the little munchkin asked Kunal to upload more pictures of the baby. A third user considered this picture the best one which can make anybody’s day while the fourth called it a stress buster.

Kunal Kemmu performs household tasks with Inaaya

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her family as they help her out with chores from the kitchen amid the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection. The Rang De Basanti actor shared an adorable picture of her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya as they sit on the mat and shell out peas from the pods.

