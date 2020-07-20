Kunal Kemmu Kick-starts Shooting Of 'Abhay 2' In Nashik With Safety Measures Amid COVID-19

The showbiz world seems to be limping back on track after several filmmakers and production houses have resumed work amid the ongoing pandemic. Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu who is a part of the gritty drama web series, Abhay 2, has also resumed work from July 20 and has left home and shifted to Nashik for the shoot. The actor will stay for some time in Nashik till the shooting schedule does not get over.

Kunal Kemmu heads to Nashik to kick-start work

The shoot of the web show which was scheduled to go on floors in April got halted due to the lockdown like many other projects. Kunal who is stepping out for the first time amid such harsh times reportedly told a media outlet that he has headed to Nashik with a very small crew, and has planned the schedule intricately. The actor reportedly continued and said that even though the crew would be shooting in a safe zone in the city, however, every precautionary guideline will be followed strictly during the shooting.

The Kalank actor also added that once the shooting is over, he will self-quarantine himself for 14 days before returning home to his wife Soha Ali Khan, and daughter Naomi. Kunal concluded his statement and reportedly said that before the shooting was supposed to kick-start, every member of the cast and crew was tested before reporting to the shoot. The actor informed that another round of testing will eventually take place when the shooting wraps up.

Talking about the web-series, the first installment started streaming from February 2019, on OTT platform ZEE5 Premium. Directed by Ken Ghosh, under the production banner of Fiction Factory Productions, the series marked the digital debut of Kunal Kemmu. It also featured Elnaaz Norouzi, Sandeepa Dhar, and Namit Das in the lead. The first season of Abhay, which had eight episodes, received a positive response from the critics and the audience. The series is about Abhay Pratap Singh, an investigating officer with the mind of a criminal, who can go to any extent to solve a case.

Sometime back, the actor shared a glimpse of the series on Instagram which gave a sneak peek of the storyline that seems to be revolving around a police officer who strives to fight the criminal ties of the underground. Apart from sharing the glmpse, the actor revealed in the caption that Abhay 2 is scheduled to hit the small screen on August 14.

Meanwhile, apart from this, the actor who was last seen in Malang is currently gearing up for his upcoming comedy film, Lootcase. The next movie will take an OTT release on July 31. Along with him, the ensemble cast of the film includes critically acclaimed actors such as Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, and Ranvir Shorey, among many others. The film will narrate the story of a common man who finds a suitcase full of cash.

(Image credit: Kunal Kemmu/ Instagram)

