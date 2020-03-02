Kunal Kemmu Feels He Is 'underutilised As An Actor', Says 'I Have More Potential'

Kunal Kemmu, who managed to sweep the audiences off their feet with his performance in Mohit Suri's Malang, engaged in a heartfelt conversation with an online portal. In the interview, Kemmu lamented about how the Golmaal series has boxed him into the comedy genre, and how filmmakers fail to see him in a different light. Here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu Has 'the Whole World In His Hands'; Here's Why

Kunal Kemmu feels he is underutilised

In the interview published on an online portal, Kunal Kemmu revealed that after the Golmaal series, filmmakers were under the impression that he can only pull-off comedy characters. Reason for which was that he was reportedly offered roles in multiple comedy films. But, with the release of Malang, the actor hopes the scenarios will change and filmmakers will offer him roles that have a scope of performance. In the interview, the Malang actor expressed his desire to act in performance-oriented roles. He exclaimed that he has more to offer than comedy. Kunal, who made his Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri's Kalyug, managed to impress the audiences with his work in movies like Go Goa Gone, Blood Money, Traffic Signal, among others.

Also Read | Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapoor Having A Very 'Malang' Battle | See Pics

Kunal Kemmu in Malang

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang. The movie, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead, had Kemmu playing the role of a psychopath cop. The movie released on February 7, 2020, opened to mixed reviews, with audiences raving about Kunal Kemmu's character.

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Denies Rumours Of The 'kissing' Poster From 'Malang' Being Photoshopped

Also Read | Disha Patani Is Grateful To Fans For Loving Her Character In 'Malang'

Meanwhile, the Kalyug actor has Raj and DK's Go Goa Gone 2 in his kitty. The movie, starring Kunal Kemmu, Saif Ali Khan, and Vir Das in the lead, was reported to be one of the biggest hits of that year. The project is at a nascent stage, and the makers are working out the logistics as of now.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.