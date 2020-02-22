Kunal Kemmu Has 'the Whole World In His Hands'; Here's Why

Kunal Kemmu is known for his social media presence through his quirky updates about his personal and professional life. The Malang actor often posts updates with his 2-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and makes netizens fall in love with her cuteness. Kunal shared yet another adorable picture with his daughter, earlier on Saturday, but it was the caption that stole the show. Along with a heartwarming picture of the father-daughter duo, the caption read, "I got the whole world in my hands ❤️"

Take a look:

Read | Kunal Kemmu reveals reasons for delay in 'Go Goa Gone' sequel

The post spread the warmth of their loving bond through the users who have showered the duo with heart emojis throughout their comments. This isn't the only time that Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi have won over Instagram. Earlier this month, Rang De Basanti actor Soha Ali Khan took to her social media account to share an adorable video that featured Inaaya Kemmu with Kunal and it had netizens in splits.

Take a look:

Read | Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's tongue-twister fun is too funny for words - clearly

What's next for the actors?

After taking a break from Bollywood for some time, Soha will also reportedly venture into the digital medium and leave her mark with a comedy web series project. Soha Ali Khan had shared with a leading media portal, earlier this year, that the project is a commitment of thirty to forty days and that it would be starting from January 2020.

Read | Soha Ali Khan to team up with husband Kunal Kemmu after 10 years for a project, see pic

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu's upcoming film is the much-anticipated movie Lootcase. The comedy film, produced by Fox Star Studios, also features seasoned actors such as Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Rasika Duggal and is reportedly directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The movie will release in theatres on April 10, 2020.

Read | Kunal Kemmu believes he is not good enough to do a gig with Saif Ali Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.