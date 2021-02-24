Shahid Kapoor's Birthday: Take This Quiz To See How Well You Know The 'Kabir Singh' Actor

Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday on Thursday, February 24. The Kabir Singh actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than 15 years now. In order to test your knowledge about him or to get to know him better, you can take this Shahid Kapoor's birthday quiz. This Shahid Kapoor's quiz is based on his movies, his personal life, and many other similar pieces of Shahid Kapoor's trivia.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor’s Birthday: Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani & Others Wish The Birthday Boy

Shahid Kapoor's Birthday Quiz

1 Which among these Shahid Kapoor's movies won him the Filmfare Award?

a) Vivah

b) Kaminey

c) Udta Punjab

d) Jab We Met

2 Which actress has Shahid Kapoor never worked with?

a) Katrina Kaif

b) Sonam Kapoor

c) Deepika Padukone

d) Alia Bhatt

3 Before entering into movies, Shahid was a part of a music video with Hrishita Bhatt. What is the name of the song?

a) Dekha hai teri aankhon ne

b) Aankhon mein tera hi chehra

c) Aankhein khuli ho ya ho bandh

d) Piya Basanti

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Shahid Kapoor & Young Ishaan Khatter's Smiles Will Melt Your Hearts

4 What is the name of Shahid Kapoor's debut movie?

a) Vivah

b) Ishq Vishq

c) Fida

d) Dil Maange More

5 How many Filmfare Awards has Shahid Kapoor received?

a) 1

b) 2

c) 3

d) 4

6 When did Shahid and Mira Kapoor tie the knot?

a) 2011

b) 2012

c) 2015

d) 2017

Also Read: Mira Rajput Shares Blurred Moment With Shahid Kapoor; His Adorable Comment Steals Hearts

7 What is the name of Shahid Kapoor's kids?

a) Nisha and Zaid

b) Misha and Zain

c) Misha and Zaid

d) Nisha and Zain

8 Shahid Kapoor was a part of which Bollywood choreographer's dance group?

a) Shiamal Davar

b) Bosco - Ceaser

c) Terence Lewis

d) Ganesh Acharya

9 Shahid Kapoor was a background dancer for which Aishwarya Rai film?

a) Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

b) Taal

c) Jeans

d) Dil ka Rishta

10 One of Shahid Kapoor's facts is that he is the first Indian actor to fly the American F-16 aircraft?

a) True

b) False

11 Shahid Kapoor turned into a vegetarian after reading which book?

a) Life is Beautiful

b) It's a Wonderful Life

c) Nothing is fair

d) Life is fair

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's 'Dear Zindagi': Reasons That Make The Gauri Shinde Directorial Worth Watching

12 Shahid accompanied his friend to an ad audition but eventually, he became a part of it which features SRK, Kajol & Rani Mukherjee. What advertisement brand is that?

a) Frooti

b) Pepsi

c) Coca Cola

d) Thumps Up

13 Shahid Kapoor is the step-nephew to which veteran actor?

a) Pankaj Kapoor

b) Naseeruddin Shah

c) Smita Patil

d) Dilip Kumar

14 Shahid Kapoor's name is his passport is?

a) Shahid Kapoor

b) Shahid Khanna

c) Shahid Kapur

d) Shahid Khattar

15 What is Shahid's favourite holiday spot?

a) Goa

b) Maldives

c) Switzerland

d) Paris

Answers for the quiz

1-c, 2- a, 3- b, 4- b, 5- c, 6- c, 7- b, 8- a, 9- b, 10- a, 11- d, 12- b, 13- b, 14- d, 15- a

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.