Raveena Tandon Outraged Over Hunter Killing Baby Giraffe, Posing With Its Heart

Raveena Tandon took to her Twitter handle on February 23, 2021, to share a piece of news wherein a South African hunter had killed a baby giraffe to extract his heart and pose with it. The actor is evidently angered as she questions what has happened to humans. Read along and have a look at the tweet, and how fans are reacting to it.

Raveena Tandon tweets in shock as an African hunter kills baby giraffe

Raveena Tandon shared the screenshot of the news that she read on her phone, through which she found out about the incident. According to it, a South Africa based hunter has killed a baby giraffe, to take out his heart and posed with it as a gift for her husband. The hunter has also received a prize worth Rs. 1.5 lakh by her husband to shoot the giraffe; and reports also suggested that she has killed over 500 animals so far.

This woman is all that’s wrong with our world . What happened to us ? Humans ? How did we go so so heartlessly wrong??? #planetearth All things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small....💔 pic.twitter.com/VWIYZ8BfRE — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 23, 2021

Raveena wrote in her tweet, “This woman is all that’s wrong with our world. What happened to us? Humans? How did we go so so heartlessly wrong??? #planetearth All things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small” finishing it off with a broken heart emoji. The actions have been looked down upon by many on Twitter who say that there should be legal action against the hunter, others are also questioning the hunter’s humanity. Take a look at some of the tweets under Raveena’s post here.

Should go behind the bar forever ... How come they kill an innocent animal.. — Sanjay Hindustani 🇮🇳 (@sanjayk020) February 24, 2021

This speaks HOW CRUEL WE HUMANS CAN BE !! Shameful and very sad to see it !! I totally agree with Raveena Tandon to what she is saying. — Vikram jalota (@JalotaVikram) February 24, 2021

Why on earth do they kill innocent animals?? — Mohan (@Mohan51896108) February 23, 2021

How how do you live with that? How do you do it? Are you even human? This is so disgusting and painful — DeeGee (@DhirajGrg) February 23, 2021

Raveena Tandon on the work front

The actor was last seen playing the role of Sonal Modi in the 2017 movie Shab directed by Onir. She shared screen space with the actors Arpita Chatterjee, Ashish Bisht, Simon Frenay, Gaurav Nanda and Areesz Ganddi. Followed by this, she was a judge on the dance reality show Nach Baliye.

Raveena is now all set to return on screen with the much anticipated Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel. She will be seen playing the role of a politician in the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster. The actor also made a special appearance in the 2020 movie Khaandani Shafakhana for the recreated version of her 90's chartbuster Sheher Ki Ladki.

