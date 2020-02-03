Kunal Kemmu Believes He Is Not Good Enough To Do A Gig With Saif Ali Khan

Kunal Kemmu is all set to feature in the Mohit Suri directorial Malang which will release on February 7, 2020. The actor has been promoting the film in full swing as the release date comes near. While speaking to a news daily, Kunal Kemmu was asked about his passion for music since both him and his brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan are known to be guitar enthusiasts. Here is what the actor has to say about his music passion.

Kunal Kemmu on doing a gig with Saif Ali Khan

The actor was asked if he would like to do a show with Saif Ali Khan, Kunal was quick to answer that he doesn't know if he is good enough to do that. Kunal Kemmu expressed furthermore that music is a very integral part of everybody's life. He gave an example of how some people like to music while some hum the lyrics while having free time.

Kunal Kemmu believes that everyone is a bathroom singer and that is how he himself started. The actor reinstated that he is not that good at playing the guitar as he is not professionally trained to do so. Kunal Kemmu picked up the guitar because he thought it was one of those instruments which he always wanted to play. The actor thanked video sharing platforms like YouTube where everyone can learn how to play any instrument.

Kunal Kemmu concluded saying that though he likes to play the guitar and sing songs, he hasn't considered doing that for a film. The actor revealed that though he has romanticised about singing in a film, he has never really given it a serious. Kunal Kemmu enjoys playing the guitar for his friends and family occasionally and wishes to continue doing it.

Photo courtesy - Kunal Kemmu Instagram

