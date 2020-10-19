Kunal Kemmu Says His English Vocab Got Better Due To Wife Soha Ali Khan, Watch

Actor Kunal Kemmu recently mentioned that his English vocabulary has got much better after staying with wife Soha Ali Khan, in an episode of Comedy Nights With Kapil. Kunal also mentioned that once during a fight he couldn't decipher a word Soha had called him and had to 'Google' it. Take a look at the funny video and see how fans responded to the same.

Kunal on Soha Ali Khan's English

The video starts with Kapil mentioning to the audience something he had heard about Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan. Kapil says - (translated) 'I heard you keep an English dictionary with yourself to understand Soha's English'. Kunal is then seen laughing on this question and responds by mentioning that he doesn't really keep a dictionary but admitted that Soha's English was quite sophisticated as she had studied at Oxford. Kunal also added that whenever they fight, he argues in Hindi while Soha argues in English

Kunal then talking about an instance when Soha was fighting with him, while they were dating. During the fight, Soha blurted out a word that Kunal couldn't decipher and thus left him confused. He then asked her to wait and went into the washroom to 'google' what the word was. Audiences thought the instances was quite funny.

Many fans liked and commented on the video. One fan mentioned Kunal was very humble and another fan mentioned that the video was quite funny. Many fans mentioned they really adored the couple. Take a look at the comments fans left on the video:

Pic Credit: Bollywood Addicate's Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu got engaged in July 2014 in Paris. They then got married on January 25, 2015. The couple also had a baby girl on September 29, 2017, and named her Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Kunal Kemmu is very active on Instagram and so his wife Soha Ali Khan. In one of his last post, fans can see the actor laying on the bed. Many fans liked and commented on the post that Kunal captioned as - 'Thinking of what weekend plans used to be like' (sic). Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Kunal Kemmu's Insatrgam

