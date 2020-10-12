'Tense Situation': Kunal Kemmu's Hilarious Take On Mumbaikars Reacting To Power Outage

Kunal Kemmu recently took to his social media handle and posted a meme video about the power outage in Mumbai that the city faced on Monday morning. The actor took a dig at how people in Mumbai react to electricity cut in Mumbai and how the rest of the country reacts to the same problem. He captioned his video as “It is a tense situation #powercut”.

Kunal Kemmu's take on power outage in Mumbai

Kunal Kemmu recently posted a comparison video of how people in rest of India deal with a power cut and how people in Mumbai deal with it. At the starting of the video, Kemmu portrayed the character of a man living anywhere but in Mumbai saying, “What happened? Did the power supply cut again? By when will the power supply resume? By Evening? Nevermind.. Get a hand-fan.” The scene cuts to a young man in Mumbai facing the power cut.

Kunal Kemmu portrayed how Mumbai’s young man would react to the same situation, *Calls another friend* “Bro, is electricity gone at your place also? God man! I had to climb four stairs man. My legs are hurting bro. Yeah man! One sec (sic).” *calls another friend* “Yeah, are you also facing power cut? People are saying it will take 2-3 hours more to resolve. How will I survive? I have to blend my shake. My blender is not working, my phone is also not charged, what will I do?? What! It’ll take over 5 hours more? No bro.” Watch the video below.

When the video went up on the platform, a number of fans reacted to the video and flooded it with their positive reactions. Numerous fans commented that the video was apt and it was hilarious. Several other netizens commented with a laughing emoji, check out some of the comments below.

A few other netizens commented on the video that it was so good that other content creators should be afraid of Kunal Kemmu now. A netizen commented that the video was pretty quick and a “good one”. Check out some of the comments below.

Previously, Kunal Kemmu had posted a picture with Amitabh Bachchan, wishing him a happy birthday. The actor had stood beside Big B as both of them smiled for the camera. Check out the picture below.

