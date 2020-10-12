Kunal Kemmu Shares Pics From Mandawa Trip, Says 'Spent Some Quality Time With Family'

On October 11, Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram and shared a collage of pictures from his trip to Mandawa, Rajasthan. 'What a fun and pleasurable stay it’s been in Mandawa #rajasthan @thedesertresort,' he wrote. Kunal also expressed that he loved the place and the people there. More so, the actor added that he learned a few new things.

He went on to mention some activities and stated that he cooked a few meals and enjoyed the local cuisine. Kemmu continued that most of all, he spent some quality time with the family. 'Thank you for all the love and super hospitality,' he concluded. As seen in the photos, Kunal gave a glimpse of his stay and also shared some pictures with the people out there.

Kunal gives a peek into his trip to Mandawa

On October 8, Kunal posted a video in which he was seen driving a car on sand dunes. In the clip, he wore a helmet and drove through the forest of Rajasthan. 'Vroom vroom',' he wrote as she shared the video on Instagram. His post garnered a lot of attention as fans rushed to comment on it. Fans lauded his driving skills and wrote, 'Lovely driving'. Many simply dropped fire emoticons on the video. Check out.

Kunal time and again keeps sharing glimpses of his whereabouts on social media. He recently celebrated the birthday of his wife, Soha Ali Khan and also ringed in Inaaya's 3rd birthday. The Kalyug actor also flaunted his new tattoo and explained fans the meaning of it.

On the work front

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the film, Lootcase, which stars actors like Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey among others in prominent roles. Lootcase chronicles the story of how a common man's life changes after he chances upon a suitcase filled with money on a regular day while returning from work. In a turn of events, it's revealed that the suitcase belongs to a renowned politician.

Meanwhile, the makers of Kunal Kemmu's web series titled Abhay 2 recently released its new episodes on Zee5. The web show garnered positive reviews from fans. Abhay 2 cast includes Kunal Kemmu, Nidhi Singh, Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey Asha Negi, Bidita Bag, and many more.

