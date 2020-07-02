Kunal Kemmu Shares A Hilarious Throwback Video Depicting His Love For 'cake'

Kunal Kemmu recently posted a hilarious video compiling two of his movie scenes. The two movie scenes are from 1998 and 2008. In these movie scenes, the actor is seen getting 'emotional' while he eats a piece of cake.

The first scene is of Kunal Kemmu as a child actor while in the second one he is seen donning a long hair look. Kunal Kemmu also pointed out a hilarious resemblance in the two scenes as he said, “Something about cake 🍰 always made me emotional 😭 in 1998 and in 2008 #throwback” (sic). Fans in huge number praised Kunal for the video and also dropped laughing emoticons to compliment the video. Take a look at the post.

Kunal Kemmu's upcoming movie Lootcase

Kunal Kemmu is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Lootcase. The movie would get an OTT release amid the pandemic outbreak. Kunal Kemmu-starrer Lootcase was earlier set to release on April 10, 2020.

The comedy revolves around a middle-aged family man who comes across a suitcase full of money. Lootcase received a lot of praise for its fun-filled and thrilling trailer from fans and industry peers alike. Lootcase also stars Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and backed by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions.

Bag ek, dewaane anek! 🙈



MLA, Police, Don aur Aam aadmi bhaag rahein ek “#Lootcase” ki race mein! 🏃🏻‍♂️

Kiski hogi Jeet?! pic.twitter.com/IZYmdU8PJ8 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

Kunal Kemmu's Disney Hostar+ snub

In the recent past, Kunal Kemmu called out the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar for not mentioning about his movie in the official announcement of seven movies releasing on the platform. The actor took to his Twitter handle to pen a heartfelt message after he was snubbed from the 'BIG' OTT movie release announcement on Monday. Expressing hope and positivity after the lack of representation given at Disney+ Hotstar announcement event, Kemmu wrote a message with 'folded hands' emoji. He wrote, "Love and respect are not demanded but earned. One doesn't become small if you don't receive that. Just give us an equal empty ground to play, we can also jump high." [sic].

Superstar Akshay Kumar's Laxxmi Bomb, Sadak 2, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull, Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Haafiz, and Lootcase, featuring Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal, are among the Bollywood films that are headed for a direct release. They will be released on streamer Disney+ Hotstar. This is because theatres remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

