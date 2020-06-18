'Abhay 2' Release: Ram Kapoor Shares Gripping Promo Of Kunal Kemmu Starrer

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the hit film Malang alongside Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Now, he is all set to make his comeback on the digital platform in his series Abhay 2. Recently, actor Ram Kapoor took to his social media and shared a promo of Abhay 2.

Ram Kapoor shares a promo of Abhay 2

On June 18, Ram Kapoor shared a one-minute long promo of the second season of Abhay. In this promo, Kunal Kemmu is seen respiring the role of Abhay Pratap Singh, who is a sharp investigating officer. Whereas Ram Kapoor is seen as the big bad villain of the series. The promo starts with several graphic scenes and then Ram Kapoor takes an entry with armed guards surrounding him. He is then seen taking mugshots with a smile on his face.

Kunal Kemmu then enters the scene wearing a cool jacket. A half-beaten Ram Kapoor is seen laying on the ground and the name Abhya Prapata is seen written on the wall. The video ends with several clips from the series where Kunal and Ram are seen confronting each other. Take a look at the promo here.

Ram Kapoor captioned the video and wrote "Iss chor police ke khel mein ek naya shaitaan ghus chuka hai. Woh sabse alag hai aur isliye sabse zyada khatarnaak. #TheRoadToJustice #AbhayOnZEE5 #CominSoon @ZEE5premium". The character Ram Kapoor is playing is of an unnamed man. He will be seen as an unsolved riddle, an extremely mysterious super-villain. In an interview, he said that while he was shooting, he managed to scare himself too with this role.

Kunal Kemmu's other projects

Apart from this, Kunal Kemmu will be seen in Go Goa Gone 2 a sequel to the 2013 film Go Goa Gone. In this film, he will be seen in the role of Hardick who has come to the mainland from the zombie-infested island just to see that the mainland also has been affected. In this film, he will be seen with Saif Ali Khan who will be respiring the role of Boris. In addition to this, we will be seeing Vir Das, Puja Gupta, and Anand Tiwari returning for their roles and Radhika Madan will be joining the cast.

