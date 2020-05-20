Kunal Kemmu Thanks Fans As 'Abhay' Becomes Most-watched Show On Zee5

Kunal Kemmu starrer Abhay has been receiving praise for its gripping storyline and acting skills and has also been loved by the audience and fans. And it just not ends here, Abhay has also been the most-watched show in Zee5 and Kunal Kemmu cannot keep calm as he went all out to thank his fans and viewers for all their love.

Kunal Kheemu recently took to Instagram to share a still from the show. In the picture, he can be standing beside a car starring at something giving some tough looks. He can also be seen wearing a black shirt, black sunglasses and well-gelled hair.

Along with the picture, he also went on to share a piece of happy news with his fans. Kunal Kemmu wrote, “Thank you all for making Abhay the most-watched show on ZEE5.” He also went on to write, “Hoping that we come out of the current situation soon and we can get back to finishing season 2 and bringing to you guys as soon as possible. Until then stay safe.” Check out the post below.

About Abhay

The series, Abhay is inspired by true events, the crime thriller revolves around Abhay Pratap Singh, a talented police officer with a criminal's mind, who can go to any extent to solve a case. Abhay sets out to save innocent lives in the mysterious, brutal world of crime while grappling with his personal demons. Apart from Kunal Kemmu, the series also Deepak Tijori, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rituraj Singh, and Maninee Mishra in lead roles.

Also read | Kunal Kemmu Is Back With 'Abhay 2', Returns To Solve Gruesome Murders; Watch Trailer Here

About the upcoming series, Abhay 2

In the second season of Abhay, Kunal Kemmu will be seen reprising his role of Abhay Pratap Singh, a character who understands criminal mindsets. It is also reported that Abhay 2 will have even more ruthless crimes than the previous season.

Kunal Kemmu recently shared the teaser of Abhay 2 on his Instagram handle and the video is sure to leave fans thrilled. The teaser starts by him saying that the game has now changed and the stakes are higher than ever. The actor dwells about finding devils with human disguise.

He later goes on to talk about how they can go to any extent to suffice their criminal desires. He reveals how every case brings a different kind of darkness with it and adds that there is someone who wants to fight it Kunal Kemmu reveals that the victory will always be Abhay's, even though every move of the game is of the criminal. The series is reported to release in fall 2020.

Also read | Kunal Kemmu Shares Another Click Of His 'favourite Subject' From Home Photoshoot; See Pic

Also read | Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu Show How To 'raise A Happy Child' With Inaaya

Also read | Kunal Kemmu Looks Adorably Cute In This 'flashback' Picture Taken In 1998

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.