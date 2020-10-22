Kunal Kemmu Shares Pictures From His Morning Bike Ride With His 'fun Bunch'

Actor Kunal Kemmu took a morning ride with his biker pals and shared the pictures on his Instagram account. The bunch of pictures featured 5 of his friends all on their respective wheels and sporting their biking gear. In the caption, he has called them ''fun bunch''. Fans are also in love with his pictures. Take a look.

Kunal Kemmu’s bike ride post

Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram as he shared a series of pictures from his bike ride with buddies this morning on October 22, 2020. Kemmu and his 4 other friends were all decked up in their biking gear as they posed with their wheels. Along with Kemmu in the pictures were actor Rohit Roy, Suved Lohia, Nadeem Shah, and Sanjay Gupta.

Kunal wrote in his caption - "A fun ride with a fun bunch." As per Lohia’s post, the group was on a trip to Lonavala. Kemmu also shared Instagram stories from his ride and with his friends. Fans have dropped a bunch of emojis in the comment section of Kunal Kemmu's bike ride post. Have a look.

Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram Activity

Kunal Kemmu is fairly active on Instagram. He often shares pictures from his day to day life, throwbacks, and moments with wife Soha and daughter Inaaya on his Instagram feed. The actor recently shared his quirky take on a power cut that Mumbai suffered on October 12, 2020 which gave people a great laughter riot.

On the work front

Kunal Kemmu was recently seen in the movie Lootcase, which also featured Rasika Duggal, Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, and Ranveer Shorey in pivotal roles. Lootcase tells the story of a common man and how his life changes when he finds a suitcase filled with money on a normal day while returning from work. Later, it is revealed that the suitcase was that of a renowned politician.

Recently, a set of new episodes from his web-series Abhay 2 were also released on the OTT platform Zee5. The show received positive reviews from the audience. The cast of Abhay 2 included Nidhi Singh, Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey Asha Negi, Bidita Bag, and many more alongside Kunal Kemmu.

