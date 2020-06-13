Kunal Kemmu Wishes Disha Patani On Her Birthday With Throwback Pictures

As Bollywood’s diva Disha Patani turned a year older, scores of her friends from the film fraternity stormed the Internet with their adorable birthday wishes. Disha’s Malang co-actor Kunal Kemmu took to his social media and celebrated the day by sharing several throwback pictures which seem from their shooting days where the two can be seen spending some memorable moments.

Kunal Kemmu's birthday wishes for Disha Patani

Kunal shared the beautiful pictures on his Instagram story while wishing the birthday girl. In the first picture, the two can be seen partying around while posing for a picture. The second picture is of Disha where she can be seen posing while enjoying her food. In the third snap, the two stars can be seen posing happily for the camera.

Apart from Kunal, Disha’a Baaghi 2 co-star and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff who shared an early birthday wishes throwback video of her all happy and excited, after gobbling down a feast and dancing on a Cardi B's song. As seen in the video, Disha Patani can be seen donning a white crop-top. Keeping her hair behind, Disha went sported minimal makeup. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "3 waffles and 3 pancakes later...happy birthday rockstar @dishapatani (sic)."

Disha who was overwhelmed to receive such beautiful wishes from Tiger was quick enough to respond over the beautiful wishes. While thanking the star for the goofy video, Disha wrote, "You... Thank you, superstar (sic),” along with several smiling and heart-shaped emoticons.

This comes after Tiger's Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff posted a picture with Disha Patani, wishing the actor on her birthday. As seen in the picture shared, Ayesha Shroff and Disha Patani can be seen posing together as they flash a big smile for the camera. With the picture shared, Ayesha Shroff, wrote: "Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!!

Meanwhile, Disha Patani is all set to grace the big screen with the upcoming film, KTina. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is all set to hit the theatres in 2020. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the much-anticipated film, Radhe. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the action-entertainer also stars Chunkey Panday in a prominent role. Reportedly, the movie is a sequel to the hit film, Wanted.

