Kunal Kemmu Sits For About 30 Hours To Complete His Tattoo, Shares Picture

On October 28, Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu took to his social media handle and unveiled his tattoo that he got inked between his calf and ankle. Interestingly, the collage-picture post featured the three photographers of the tattoo from three different angles. Kunal inked the face of a tiger. The collage picture gave a brief glimpse into Kunal's tattoo from the center, right and left angle.

While giving the context of his tattoo story, the Go Goa Gone actor wrote a caption, which read, "It’s finally completed. I never posted this tattoo since it wasn’t complete even though I’ve had it since 2016". He further added, "But finally after almost about 30 hours split over an average of 6 hours per session it’s done and I love it". Before concluding his caption, Kunal also gave a special mention to tattoo artist Eric and tagged the latter's tattoo studio. Scroll down to take a look at Kunal Kemmu's new tattoo.

Within an hour, the post of the Guddu Ki Gun actor managed to garner more than 30k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many from his 1.9M Instagram followers flooded the comments section with red-heart, fire and heart-eyes emoticons. A fan wrote, "That's amazing work. Looks incredible!!" while another Instagram user wrote, "Gosh! This must have hurt a lot! @khemster2 looks royal tho".

On the other hand, the tattoo artist, who inked it on Kunal, also took to the comments box and asserted, "Thank you so much dada. Been a pleasure tattooing you. See you soon for many more".

A peek into Kunal Kemmu's Instagram

Interestingly, along with the photo post, the Malang actor also shared a video, featuring his newly completed tattoo. The video heard the song Sher Aaya in its background while the camera was seen moving around Kunal's tattoo. The text on the clip read, "And its done!!" along with a fire emoticon reading "lit". As the video came to end, the camera took a zoom shot in the eye of the inked tiger. Watch it below.

Apart from giving a sneak peek into his whereabouts, the Kalyug actor's media feed has often given major fitness goals to his fans and followers. Kemmu's media feed is flooded with numerous self-portraits, selfies and family pictures. In one of his recent Instagram posts, the actor gave glimpses of his recent bike ride with his friends.

