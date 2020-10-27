'No Pain, No Stain': Kunal Kemmu 'back To Finish' Tattoo Started 3 Years Ago; Watch Video

Actor Kunal Kemmu who is quite fond of body art is back to the tattoo studio to complete his old tattoo which he got made in 2017. The actor who got the tattoo of a tiger's face made on his calf muscles three years back is back once again to make changes to it. Kunal’s wife and actress Soha Ali Khan shared a video on social media from the tattoo studio where the actor can be seen lying boldly on the table while getting the tattoo done patiently and calmly.

Kunal Kemmu's obsession for tattoos'

This time, the actor is adding more colours and changes to the tattoo to make it more appealing. In the video, Soha showcases the tattoo and then pans the camera to the actor who is seen wearing a mask and plying. After some time he removes his mask bravely and says, “It's not hurting.” Followed by which he makes a crying face which just depicts the amount of pain he might have gone through while getting himself inked. While captioning the post, Soha wrote, “No pain no stain.” Kunal Kemmu also shared a video on his Instagram story where he showed himself lying on the table with the tattoo artist working. In the caption, he wrote, “And we are back to finish what we had started 3 years ago.” In the second video, the actor flaunted his coloured tattoo while leaving fans in awe.

Read: Kunal Kemmu Shares Pictures From His Morning Bike Ride With His 'fun Bunch'

Read: Unseen Photo Of The Day: When Kunal Kemmu And Inaaya Cleaned 'matar'



Kunal’s obsession with tattoo's has always been a talking point by her fans. Recently, the actor showed off his latest tattoo where he got the name of his daughter Inaaya as well as symbols of Hindu gods Shiva and Shakti inked on his body. Kunal shared a picture of the tattoo and explained its significance to his fans. The tattoo has Inaaya’s name written in Devanagari script but it ends and starts in such a style that the Trishul can be seen at both the ends. Thanking the artist for his work, Kunal wrote on Instagram, “This ink is the closest to my heart emotionally and as well. My little girl is and will always be a part of me. Her name inaaya is at the center in Devanagari and her middle name Naumi meaning Goddess Durga is represented by the Red Bindi (artistic) in the middle and the Trishul at both ends... Thank you @ironbuzztattoos #pramod for doing this at such short notice and so well. I love it” A devotee of Lord Shiva, Kunal had a tattoo that says ‘Om Namah Shivay’ in 2016 on his neck while he also got another one next year.



Read: Kunal Kemmu Says His English Vocab Got Better Due To Wife Soha Ali Khan, Watch

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Praises Kunal Kemmu's Take On Mumbai Power Cut, Calls It 'the Best'

(Image credit: Kunal Kemmu/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.