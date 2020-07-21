Exclusive: 'Lootcase' Director Opens Up On Nepotism Debate, Calls It 'positive'

Recently, ad maker Rajesh Krishnan, who is all set to mark his directorial debut with Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase, talked about nepotism in Bollywood in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network. When asked to share his piece of mind on the on-going nepotism debate, Rajesh Krishnan asserted, "It is a positive thing". The director went to elaborate his take on the same.

Interestingly, Rajesh Krishnan started saying, "Any kind of debate has envy as long as the people stick to the rules of the debate. It has stood as a debate in the business. Suddenly, the whole world has discovered a word called Nepotism." He went on and added, "If I start a company and it makes a good business I would like to pass it on to my child and not my neighbour."

Addressing the nepotism debate, Rajesh Krishnan said, "It’s not something that has come up out of the blue. My point is just nepotism does not get you everywhere. There are innumerable cases of people, who are not up to the mark and they have been promoted enough. But they have not gone everywhere. Give them[star kids] a great start for sure."

"But, I am happy that right now the spotlight in our industry in on nepotism," Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan.

Elaborating further he added, "But this needs to be there for a long time. To see the light of the day in this, the debate needs to go on for the next four to five years." Rajesh Krishnan concluded saying, "And, remember this is the same industry who keeps crying that there are 10-15 actors and actresses to invest on; unlike Hollywood where the net is cast very wide. Anyone can potentially go out to play the protagonist."

Lootcase details

The upcoming comedy flick, Lootcase, will start streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 31 onwards. Along with Kunal Kemmu, the film will also feature Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, and Ranvir Shorey in the lead cast. Earlier, the film was slated to take a theoretical release, but considering the current pandemic situation, the makers decided to give it an OTT release.

