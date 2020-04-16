Kunal Kemmu Trains With 'the Best In The Business', Shares The Cutest Workout Video

The nationwide lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for Bollywood stars who usually remain away from their kids due to their busy shoot schedules. One such parent is Malang actor Kunal Kemmu who seemingly grabs every opportunity to spend time with his adorable 2-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. He has shared pictures with Inaaya during the lockdown which has the netizens showering their adoration for the cutest father-daughter duo.

On Thursday, Kunal shared yet another adorable post where he can be seen doing crunches on the mat with his daughter taking charge of his workout. He even captioned the short video, "I got the best trainer in the business 💪🏼".

Have a look:

The post has the netizens pouring their hearts out in the comments as they have been adored how cute the toddler is. Kunal Kemmu had shared another adorable picture of himself with Inaaya, earlier on Wednesday, where he could be seen listening intently to his daughter. He wrote the sweetest caption to the picture, "The stories you tell me are so much more fun than the ones I read to you ❤️".

Have a look:

What's next for Kunal Kemmu?

The actor was seen onscreen in Mohit Suri's last film Malang along with actors Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani among others. Kunal Kemmu is scheduled to feature in Rajesh Krishnan's comedy-drama titled Lootcase along with actors Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in the recently announced sequel of the hit film Goa Goa Gone.

