Asha Negi Struggled After Pavitra Rishta: 'Was Not Getting Anything Which I Expected'

Pavitra Rishta actor Asha Negi recently revealed that she struggled to get work after the show. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said that Pavitra Rishta was her big break. The actor did a cameo before she starred in Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta. Asha Negi did a few reality shows after the television soap. However, the actress had to struggle a lot and did not get the kind of work that she had expected.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan Shares Video Of Inaaya Waving At Kunal Kemmu's 'Abhay 2' Poster; Watch

Talking about her initial career phase, Asha said that she was overconfident when she came to Mumbai. Negi reportedly came to Mumbai in order to fulfill her acting dream. The actor also revealed that she did not have any acting experience at that point in time. Further, she only wished to do films or advertisements and did not wish to venture into the television space. However, when she started auditioning for roles, she realized that it was not easy to get work. Further, she changed her mind and even agreed to do a cameo for a television series. Asha said that she did not have any contacts in Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Raghav Juyal On Playing Negative Character In 'Abhay 2', Elated About Its ZEE5 Release

Asha Negi was reportedly replaced by other actors in two television shows namely, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan. Talking about the difficult phase, Negi said that she had compromised on her choice of projects. However, she later felt that it was a mistake to do so. Negi referred to the period as a ‘low phase’ in her life. She also said that her mental health was affected during the period.

ALSO READ: Kunal Kemmu Shares A Glimpse Of BTS From The Poster Shoot Of 'Abhay 2'

On the work front:

Asha Negi will soon star in the second season of the crime thriller web series Abhay. This series features actor Kunal Kemmu in the lead role. Further Abhay 2 will feature on the streaming platform, Zee5. Talking about her experience, Asha Negi told Hindustan Times that Abhay 2 was ‘pretty chilled out’.

ALSO READ: Kunal Kemmu's Latest Picture Makes Fans Wonder If It's His New Look From 'Abhay 2'

Asha Negi's Instagram:

The Pavitra Rishta actor Asha Negi has promoted Abhay 2 on her Instagram account. While Asha’s post featured two solo pictures of her, she captioned the post as, “On a hunt for the truth in this world of crimes and criminals. Catch me in the very dark, very tense season 2 of Abhay. #TheRoadToJustice begins with #AbhayOnZEE5, on 14th August.

@zee5premium @khemster2 @kenghosh19 @iamramkapoor @nidhisin @biditabag @chunkypanday”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

Promo Image Source: Asha Negi’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.