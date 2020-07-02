Kunal Kemmu’s Throwback Video Leaves Fans Swooning Over His Dancing Skills; Watch

Kunak Kemmu recently sent all his die-hard fans into a frenzy as he took to his social media to share a throwback video of his wherein the actor could be seen flaunting his badass dance moves. The video has Kunal showcasing some scintillating dance moves while the other video shared by the actor had some high octane action sequences performed by him. Fans could not stop appreciating the actor's dancing skills in the video.

Kunal Kemmu shares a throwback video

The video of Kunal dancing and performing the action stunts was from his film Superstar. One of the fans could not stop praising the Golmaal 3 actor after watching the video. While that fan stated that she was unaware of the actor's phenomenal dancing skills, another fan praised his moves in the track. Take a look at Kunal's throwback videos from the movie Superstar and the reactions of the fans to it.

Not only this, but there were some other fans too who showered the Kalyug actor with many praises. One of the fans went on to hail him as a 'superstar' indeed. Take a look.

For the unversed, the movie Superstar was a 2008 film which was directed by Rohit Jugraj. The movie also starred Tulip Joshi alongside Kunal. The film revolved around the struggles surrounding the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Kunal grabbed headlines recently after he shared a tweet taking a subtle jibe on the OTT streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar for lack of representation given to his film Lootcase which will soon be releasing on the platform. In his tweet, the actor hinted that love and respect are earned and not demanded. The actor added that one does not become small if they do not receive that. The Go Goa Gone actor 'requested' for an empty ground so that they can also play fair and succeed in the process. Take a look at the tweet of the actor.

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai ðŸ™ — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

About the movie Lootcase

Kunal's upcoming movie 'Lootcase' was earlier set to release on April 10, 2020. The comedy flick revolves around a middle-aged family man who comes across a suitcase full of money. 'Lootcase' received a lot of applause for its fun-filled and thrilling trailer from fans and industry peers alike. ''Lootcase' also stars Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The movie is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and backed by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions.

Bag ek, dewaane anek! ðŸ™ˆ



MLA, Police, Don aur Aam aadmi bhaag rahein ek “#Lootcase” ki race mein! ðŸƒðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸

Kiski hogi Jeet?! pic.twitter.com/IZYmdU8PJ8 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

