Kunal Kemmu's 'light-headed' Funny Video Will Surely Crack You Up; Watch Video

Kunal Kemmu and wife Soha recently shared a funny video clip on social media and cracked up all their fans. Soha Ali Khan posted one of Kunal Kemmu’s funny videos on her social media handle in which he can be seen delivering dialogue in the funniest way using online filters. Let’s take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram and watch Kunal Kemmu’s funny videos and see how fans reacted to it.

'Light-headed' Kunal Kemmu?

Actor Soha Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram handle to share a funny video clip of her husband Kunal Kemmu in which he can be seen adorably making up a Hindi poem and reciting it like a kid. In the video, Kunal recited a quirky poem which meant that when he was a little boy, he used to do quite naughty stuff and people might get aware of his naughtiness. The moment fans watched this funny video clip on Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram, they were all laughing out loud as they illustrated it by adding laughing emojis in the comments.

Many of the fans took to Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram post and stated how cute Kunal Kemmu looked in her latest video. Some of their fans also mentioned how extremely funny and adorable Kunal Kemmu looked in this video clip. Let’s take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram and see how her fans reacted to the video.

Also Read Taimur Ali Khan Spotted Strolling With Mom Kareena And Saif Ali Khan In Mumbai; See Pics

Also read Kunal Kemmu Celebrates 2 Million Instagram Followers, Shares Adorable Pic With Daughter



As Soha Ali Khan keeps sharing adorable pictures and videos of her with husband Kunal, she even shared a cute moment on Instagram. In one of her latest posts, she posted a picture in which Kunal Kemmu can be seen lovingly hugging Soha Ali Khan from the back. Soha can be seen wearing a stunning beige coloured dress while Kunal Kemmu can be seen wearing a comfy black t-shirt. In the caption, she added how sometimes the devil and the angel are both on the same shoulder. She then thanked Kunal Kemmu for being there for her and tagged him as well. In the end, she even added a hashtag that said ‘never a dull moment’. While all her fans were pouring loads of love onto the lovely couple, many others also stated how they looked amazingly cute together. They even mentioned how Soha and Kunal were their favourite couple.

Also Read Soha Ali Khan Shares Festive Video Of Daughter Inaaya Meeting Santa Claus, Watch Here

Also Read Soha Ali Khan Shares Pic Of Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan On Their Wedding Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.