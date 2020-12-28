Soha Ali Khan Shares Pic Of Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan On Their Wedding Anniversary

On December 27, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore celebrated 52 years of her wedding with late Indian cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Sharmila’s daughter and actress Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a monochrome picture of the couple from their early days where the two can be seen looking at each other romantically. While captioning the post, the actress wrote, “The way he looked at her” along with their wedding date.

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's anniversary

On the other hand, Sharmila’s second daughter Saba Ali Khan also shared a throwback picture of her parents where the two can be seen walking down together along with a host of other people. While captioning the post, Saba wrote, “Together” along with their marriage date 24.12.1968. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was the youngest captain of the Indian cricket team, and Sharmila Tagore was the glamorous star of Bollywood. The two met each other for the first time in the year 1965.

Sharmila once spoke about her husband, Mansoor’s biopic in an interview and said that the twists and turns in his life included his father’s death, losing his eye after which his average came down from 60 to 30. To receive such a blow at such a young age, according to the actress none apart from him could have been able to make those adjustments and that kind of an impact with one eye. Sharmila further said that Mansoor not only batted but also fielded after the eye accident and even called him a “wonderful sportsperson.”

Given captaincy at the age of 21, he has been described as one of "India's greatest cricket captains". Pataudi was also called the "best fielder in the world" during his time by commentator John Arlott and former England captain and contemporary, Ted Dexter. Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore made her on-screen debut with the movie Apur Sansar and then went on to star in films such as Waqt, Devar, Kashmir Ki Kali, Nayak, An Evening in Paris, and more. Tagore is the recipient of two National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to Hindi cinema. In 2013, the Government of India honored her with Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honor for her contributions to the Indian culture through performing arts.

