'Golmaal Again' Actor Kunal Kemmu Shares Hilarious Behind-the-scenes Rehearsal Video

Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to share hilarious behind-the-scenes footage from his blockbuster film, Golmaal Again. The actor shared the cast rehearsing for one of the hilarious scenes. Golmaal Again was a huge hit at the box office and was loved by audiences and critics alike. Hence watching the characters in behind-the-scenes footage was something that fans appreciated, as reflected in the comments section.

Kunal Kemmu shares a hilarious behind-the-scenes video

Kunal Kemmu in his post shared the behind-the-scenes footage of the cast doing a rehearsal shoot just before the actual shot gets captured. As the video begins, fans can see that the rehearsal is from a beloved scene in the film. The scene in Golmaal Again when Laxman played by Kunal Kemmu loses his hearing ability is one which is played out in the behind-the-scenes video shared by the actor. Hence in the film, when Laxman loses his hearing ability, all the other characters try to aid him. They try to affirm the fact that he has indeed lost the ability to hear things in a hilarious way. The cast then does several funny actions and gestures to help Laxman hear again. However, all things fail as he has indeed lost his hearing ability.

Despite the shot being a rehearsal one, all the actors in the shot look dedicated and deliver an amazing performance. The entire crew can be seen smiling and enjoying the actors play out the scene as the camera pans out and moves around. Parineeti Chopra who plays a pivotal role in the film is the one behind the camera shooting the hilarious rehearsal footage. Kunal Kemmu in the caption of the post mentioned that if one does not understand what is happening, it is okay since the actors too did not know what they are doing. The actor said this jovially and fans had a good laugh remembering the scene in the film. Kunal Kemmu then pointed out the video he shared is indeed a rehearsal shot which the actor took before giving their final shot for that scene.

