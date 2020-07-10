'Kunal Kemmu Did What He Wanted, I Respect It': 'Lootcase' Director Addresses 'invite' Row

Kunal Kemmu’s recent tweet slamming an OTT platform for not inviting him for his film Lootcase’s release has once again triggered the favouritism debate in the industry and the recent to address the issue is the film’s director, Rajesh Krishnan. In an interview with a leading news daily, director Rajesh Krishnan addressed the controversy and said that ‘he is nobody to comment on a National award winner like Kunal Kemmu’. Backing his views, Rajesh Krishnan explained that he cannot ‘judge anybody unless he agrees to walk a mile in their shoes’.

Adding to the same, Rajesh Krishnan mentioned that Kunal Kemmu did what he wanted to do and he respects his decision. Comparing his work frame with Kunal Kemmu, Rajesh Krishnan remarked that he is ‘just a somebody who has done a bunch of advertisement films in the last 15-20 years’ when compared to a ‘National Award-winning actor’. Recently, actor Annu Kapoor, too, spoke about the controversy and remarked that expecting a genuine and fair play in the film industry would be like living in a fool’s paradise. Annu Kapoor also spoke about the ‘undeniable’ favouritism that exists in the industry and remarked that favouritism, hypocrisy, corruption have always been an integral part of the Indian society.

Kunal's 'invite' controversy

Recently, Disney Hoststar bought the premiere rights of seven Hindi films, which include Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Khuda Haafiz, Dil Bechara and Lootcase. However, Kemmu expressed his unhappiness over not being invited for the announcement and he posted a tweet addressing the issue. Soon after Kunal Kemmu expressed his displeasure over the issue, Bollywood celebrities like Tanushree Dutta, Genelia D'Souza, Aahana Kumra and Kangana Ranaut backed the actor and expressed their disappointment on social media. Actor Vidyut Jammwal, whose film didn't get an invite, too, expressed his disappointment and posted a tweet, addressing the issue. Take a look:

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai 🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

All about Lootcase

Starring Aakash Dabhade, Nilesh Diwekar, Rasika Dugal and Kunal in the leading roles, Lootcase follows the story of Nandan Kumar, who comes across a suitcase and discovers it is full of cash. The film focuses on the whole chaos that the suitcase causes. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao and Ranvir Shorey in prominent roles.

