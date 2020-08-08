Kunchacko Boban's Useful & Quirky Advice For Ones Who Wish For A Happy Marriage

Actor Kunchacko Boban recently took to Facebook to speak about his lady love while he also gave a useful marriage tip. He posted an adorable selfie with his wife Priya Ann Samuel while expressing his heartfelt thoughts. His fans flooded the comments section of the post with best wishes for the couple while most of them also agreed with the quirky advice given by him.

Kunchacko Boban’s anniversary wishes

South Indian actor Kunchacko Boban recently took to social media to put forth his thoughts after being married for 15 years. The actor posted an adorable selfie with his wife while speaking about how to make one's married life a success. In the picture posted, he can be seen smiling for the camera while his wife rests her head on his shoulder. Kunchacko Boban can be seen dressed in a dark blue T-shirt while settled at home. His wife Priya is spotted wearing a dark blue outfit which has been paired with a red bindi.

In the caption for the post, actor Kunchacko Boban has spoken about how his marriage has been kept happy over the years. He has written that the golden rule for a successful marriage has a lot to do with boundaries being set for each other. He has written that a husband must not let his wife cross the line that they draw for themselves. He, however, took a quirky U-turn as he stated that a husband’s boundary is also set by his wife.

In the comments section of the post, people can be seen wishing the two love birds a happy married life. A few of his fans can also be wishing him a happy anniversary though he has not mentioned his wedding anniversary. They can also be seen speaking about how much they look up to the couple and how they have inspired the audience over the years. Have a look at a few comments here.

Kunchacko Boban reportedly got married to one of his fans on April 2, 2005. He is a celebrated actor in the Malayalam film industry who is highly appreciated for his work in critically-acclaimed films like Anjaam Pathiraa and Take Off.

Image Courtesy: Kunchacko Boban Facebook

