Remember Preeti Jhangiani? Here's What The 'Mohabbatein' Actor Is Up To

Mohabbatein fame Preeti Jhangiani is celebrating her 40th birthday on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She began her career in Rajshri Productions’ music video titled Yeh Hai Prem opposite Abbas. Thereafter, she began featuring in Nirma Sandal soap and various other ads. On the occasion of her birthday, let us take a closer look at her journey and what is next in store for the actor.

Preeti Jhangiani’s debut

Preeti Jhanigiani got her first break back in the year 1999 in Dinesh Baboo directed Mazhavillu. This Malayalam romantic thriller was the remake of the Kannada flick Amrutha Varshini. Starring Kunchacko Boban opposite her, the movie revolves around the life of a married couple in Austria and how their lives are ruined when the wife begins to have an extra-marital affair.

Bollywood journey

Soon after her Tollywood debut, Preeti stepped in Bollywood with Aditya Chopra’s multi-starrer Mohabbatein. With an ensemble cast, the film was about the battle between love and fear with two stubborn men and their opposing beliefs resulting in the outcome of 3 love stories. After Mohabbatein, the actor starred in several hit Hindi films like LOC Kargil, Aan: Men at Work, Omkara and many more.

Multi-lingual venture

Apart from Bollywood and Tollywood, the actor has also been associated with Punjabi and Rajasthani cinema. She has played brief roles in Punjabi movies like Bikkar Bai Sentimental and Sajna Ve Sajna. She recently starred in a Rajasthani film Taawdo the Sunlight. Released in 2017, the story of the film revolves around the life of two Indian upper-caste children who are lost in the desert when a lower caste woman spots them.

Professional front

On the work front, Preeti was last seen in a crime thriller film The Pushkar Lodge. Directed by Vijay Suthar, the movie deals with the problems of drugs and child-trafficking in India. Produced by Inder Kumar Suthar, along with Preeti, the film also stars Rituraj Mohanty, Pradeep Kabra and Gulshan Pandey.

Released in April 2020, the premise of the movie revolves around the life of a lost child who wants to return home but is unable to recollect his address and past life. A tourist girl in Mumbai tries to help the child but gets stuck with some powerful drug suppliers.

