Kunchacko Boban Is 'super Thrilled' As 'Anjaam Pathiraa' Enters 50 Crore Club

Popular Mollywood actor Kunchacko Boban took to Instagram to reveal that his latest Malayalam film, Anjaam Pathiraa has entered the 50 crore club in the fifth week of its run. Anjaam Pathiraa released on January 17, 2020, has managed to maintain the momentum at the box office even after weeks of its release. Kunchacko Boban, who revealed this news on his Instagram, wrote: "Officially entered the 50 Crore Club on 5th week.......ANJAAM PAATHIRA.....Super thrilled and super thankful for the epic support and love still pouring in" (sic).

Check out the post

Also Read | Malayalam Film 'Anjaam Pathiraa' Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

Also Read | Malayalam Movies In February: 'Trance', 'Varane Avashyamund', & Others To Hit The Screens

Anjaam Pathiraa, starring Kunchacko Boban, Unnimaya Prasad, and Jinu Joseph in the lead, is directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The psycho-thriller has Kunchacko Boban playing the role of Anwar Hussain, a criminologist, who joins the team of police inspectors (played by Unnimaya and Jinu) to solve a series of heinous murders. The Malayalam movie also features actors like Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, and Sharafudeen in pivotal roles. Released last month, Anjaam Pathiraa has reportedly collected about Rs. 27 crores at the domestic circuit, and Rs. 50 crores worldwide.

Also Read | Malayalam Movies That Pitted Mohanlal And Mammootty Against Each Other

Also Read | Mohanlal's Malayalam Movies From The Last Decade That Were Blockbusters

On the professional front, Kunchacko Boban is currently shooting for Martin Prakkat's Praveen Michael: Civil Police Officer. The movie, starring Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, is expected to hit the marquee in the second half of 2020. Besides Anjaam Pathiraa, Kunchacko Boban has a slew of movies in his kitty. According to reports, the actor will be seen in movies like Mariam Tailors, Pada, and Vazhave Mayam in the year ahead.



(Promo Image Courtesy: Kunchacko Boban Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.