John Abraham Heartbroken Over Kushal Punjabi's Death, Ranvir Shorey Sad That He 'gave Up'

The demise of Kushal Punjabi came as a massive shock to his friends and family. His colleagues from the entertainment industry too reacted with grief as news surfaced that he allegedly committed suicide. Not just celebrities from the TV industry, where Kushal was more popular courtesy his roles in serials like Ishq Mein Marjawan, even those from the film industry were shattered. Kushal Punjabi’s Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal co-star John Abraham shared that he was ‘heartbroken’. His childhood friend Ranvir Shorey too termed him as a mix of ‘talent and hard work’ and how he would inspire people with his commitment and dedication. While the Sonchiriya star was ‘sad’ was about Kushal Punjabi’s demise, he was ‘sadder’ that he ‘gave up.’ Many other stars like Tusshar Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Gauhar Khan, Suresh Menon, Ashoke Pandit, Diandra Soares, among others also expressed their sorrow and conveyed their condolences to his family.

I have known Kushal Punjabi since he was a kid. He was always an all rounder, a rare mix of talent and hard work. His commitment and dedication were an inspiration to everyone around him. I’m very sad that he’s gone. I’m even sadder that he gave up. RIP. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 27, 2019

Shocked and saddened to wake up to the news of the demise of actor @PunjabiKushal Had recently shot with him for a forthcoming film! RIP #kushal — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) December 27, 2019

Here are some of the tweets from other stars

We worked together on ishqmeinmarjawan and @PunjabiKushal was one positive guy always wearing a smile .I am shocked to hear that he has left us. May your soul rest in peace . pic.twitter.com/wdGwepcqzV — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) December 27, 2019

RIP Kushal Punjabi #gonetoosoon — Suresh Menon (@sureshnmenon) December 27, 2019

Sad to know about the tragic demise of one of the finest actors and a great human being @PunjabiKushal.

A great loss to the film & tv industry.

May his soul rest in peace.



ओम् शांति ! pic.twitter.com/8QdDJLBRV6 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 27, 2019

As a report on ANI, Kushal Punjabi was found hanging from the ceiling of his residence at Mumbai’s Pali Hill. The police recovered a suicide note, as per reports. He reportedly stated that no one should be held responsible for his death. He also mentioned that his assets should be divided between his parents and son.

