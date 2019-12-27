The Debate
John Abraham Heartbroken Over Kushal Punjabi's Death, Ranvir Shorey Sad That He 'gave Up'

Bollywood News

As Kushal Punjabi passed away after allegedly committing suicide, John Abraham said he was 'heartbroken'; Ranvir Shorey said he was 'sadder' that he 'gave up'

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kushal Punjabi

The demise of Kushal Punjabi came as a massive shock to his friends and family. His colleagues from the entertainment industry too reacted with grief as news surfaced that he allegedly committed suicide. Not just celebrities from the TV industry, where Kushal was more popular courtesy his roles in serials like Ishq Mein Marjawan, even those from the film industry were shattered. Kushal Punjabi’s Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal co-star John Abraham shared that he was ‘heartbroken’. His childhood friend Ranvir Shorey too termed him as a mix of ‘talent and hard work’ and how he would inspire people with his commitment and dedication. While the Sonchiriya star was ‘sad’ was about Kushal Punjabi’s demise, he was ‘sadder’ that he ‘gave up.’ Many other stars like Tusshar Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Gauhar Khan, Suresh Menon, Ashoke Pandit, Diandra Soares, among others also expressed their sorrow and conveyed their condolences to his family.  

READ: Kushal Punjabi Death: Chetan Hansraj Reveals Reason Behind The TV Actor's Suicide

READ: Kushal Punjabi Death: The Actor Left Suicide Note Saying 'no One Is Responsible'

READ: Kushal Punjabi Death: TV Actor Found Hanging At His Pali Hill Home; Suicide Note Recovered

Here are some of the tweets from other stars

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diandra Soares (@soares_diandra) on

As a report on ANI, Kushal Punjabi was found hanging from the ceiling of his residence at Mumbai’s Pali Hill. The police recovered a suicide note, as per reports. He reportedly stated that no one should be held responsible for his death. He also mentioned that his assets should be divided between his parents and son. 

READ: Kushal Punjabi's Last Instagram Post Shows How Much He Loved His Dear Son

 

 

