Kushal Punjabi Death: Chetan Hansraj Reveals Reason Behind The TV Actor's Suicide

Kushal Punjabi was found dead in his apartment, and the reason for his death is considered to be suicide. In a statement, Kushal Punjabi’s friend Chetan Hansraj said stress and financial problems were the reason for Kushal’s suicide. Read on to know more details about this story.

Chetan Hansraj talks about Kushal Punjabi’s death

The entire television industry is shocked and sad because of this news. Kushal’s friend Chetan Hansraj in a statement to a media portal talked about Kushal Punjabi’s death.

In his statement, Chetan Hansraj stated that apparently, the reason for his death is suicide. Chetan revealed that he spoke to Kushal on Christmas Eve. During their conversation, Kushal sounded low but, not to the point that he will take such a huge step, said Chetan. Chetan also revealed that Kushal Punjabi was a bit stressed about his work and due to his financial conditions.

Also read | Kushal Punjabi Death: TV Actor Found Hanging At His Pali Hill Home; Suicide Note Recovered

Chetan further said that everybody in the industry has some stress related to their work lives. He also revealed that Kushal was also facing some issues in his married life and was going through a difficult time. Chetan Hansraj further added that he got a call from Kushal’s father as well.

Also read | Kushal Punjabi Death: Shweta Tiwari, Ravi Dubey, Jay Bhanushali Offer Condolences

Kushal Punjabi’s death has resulted in a wave of reactions from many prominent faces in the industry. Popular TV actor Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram to condole the death of his close friend Kushal Punjabi’s death. In the post, Karanvir stated that Kushal’s demise has shocked him. He is still in denial. Karanvir added that he knows that Kushal is in a happier place, admitting that Kushal’s way of living life inspired him a lot. Take a look at Karanvir Bohra’s post here to check out the entire post.

Also read | Karanvir Bohra Pens A Note On Kushal Punjabi's Untimely Demise, Says 'I'm Still In Denial'

Also read | Karanvir Bohra Expresses Gratitude As Saubhagyavati Bhava Completes 8 Years, See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.