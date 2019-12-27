Kushal Punjabi Death: The Actor Left Suicide Note Saying 'no One Is Responsible'

TV actor Kushal Punjabi has allegedly committed suicide in his Mumbai apartment. As per reports, a suicide note was also found in the flat where the actor was found dead. Kushal was found dead in his Bandra apartment, reportedly at 11:10 PM. An ADR has been registered and further investigation is currently underway.

Kushal Punjabi's suicide note

As per reports, Bandra Police has found a suicide note written in English in the actor's apartment. The suicide note states that no one is responsible for his death. The suicide note also reportedly mentions about the distribution of his property.

The suicide note states that all of his assets should be divided between his parents and his son. More details about his suicide have also come forward. The police investigation is suggesting that Kushal was not answering any of his calls on Thursday i.e December 26, 2019. His concerned parents then reached his apartment around 10:30 in the night to check on their son. They used a spare key to enter as Kushal was not answering the door either. They entered the apartment only to find their son dead.

Many TV stars including Karanvir Bohra offered condolences on Kushal's sudden demise.

Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place,but this is unfathomable.

You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know.

I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast pic.twitter.com/qv31QMH8C8 — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) December 26, 2019

