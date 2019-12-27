The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kushal Punjabi Death: The Actor Left Suicide Note Saying 'no One Is Responsible'

Television News

Kushal Punjabi death has shocked many of his fans and admirers. Now, details about his suicide have come forward and also a suicide note has been found.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
kushal punjabi death

TV actor Kushal Punjabi has allegedly committed suicide in his Mumbai apartment. As per reports, a suicide note was also found in the flat where the actor was found dead. Kushal was found dead in his Bandra apartment, reportedly at 11:10 PM. An ADR has been registered and further investigation is currently underway.

Also read: Kushal Punjabi death: TV actor found hanging at his Pali Hill home; suicide note recovered

Kushal Punjabi's suicide note

As per reports, Bandra Police has found a suicide note written in English in the actor's apartment. The suicide note states that no one is responsible for his death. The suicide note also reportedly mentions about the distribution of his property. 

Also read: Kushal Punjabi death: Shweta Tiwari, Ravi Dubey, Jay Bhanushali offer condolences

The suicide note states that all of his assets should be divided between his parents and his son. More details about his suicide have also come forward. The police investigation is suggesting that Kushal was not answering any of his calls on Thursday i.e December 26, 2019. His concerned parents then reached his apartment around 10:30 in the night to check on their son. They used a spare key to enter as Kushal was not answering the door either. They entered the apartment only to find their son dead. 

Many TV stars including Karanvir Bohra offered condolences on Kushal's sudden demise.

 

Also read: Karanvir Bohra pens a note on Kushal Punjabi's untimely demise, says 'I'm still in denial'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kushal Punjabi. (@itsme_kushalpunjabi) on

Also read: Priyaank Sharma reveals how he prepared for 'Sab Kushal Mangal'

Also read: Sab Kushal Mangal: Akshaye Khanna reveals why he came on board the star kids' film

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
GD BAKSHI SLAMS SANDEEP DIKSHIT
CONG USING TACTICS ON SENA
IAF DECOMMISSIONS MIG-27
FOG DELAYS 21 DELHI-BOUND TRAINS
BJP AWARENESS ON CAA