Kushal Punjabi's Death Leaves Vikrant Massey In Shock; Actor Opens Up About Depression

December 26, 2019, was a day of grief as television actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide leaving everyone in shock. His body was found hanging the next morning by his family who rushed to check on him after he had stopped responding to their calls and messages.

Karanvir Bohra was the first celeb to announce the sad news of his dear friend on social media. As per reports, Kushal was suffering from depression due to a financial crisis and a failed marriage. Kushal Punjabi's death left everyone shock as everyone claimed that he was known to be a positive and lively person.

In the past, many television and Bollywood celebrities have opened up about their battle with depression. Although their journey was a difficult one, they did manage to overcome depression and emerge victoriously.

Vikrant Massey, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Chhapaak alongside Deepika Padukone, was recently questioned by an entertainment portal about how can one deal with mental issues and save oneself from taking drastic steps like suicide.

Vikrant Massey, who spoke about losing his close friend Kushal Punjabi, said that talking is the solution to fight such strong emotions. His experience tells him that in society, talking about such subjects is still a taboo.

He also gave an example saying that if there is a man who goes up to his family and says that he is depressed and is having issues, people consider it as a Mental Issue. The pace at which the world is progressing is extremely slow and that is unfortunate, explained Vikrant.

He further added by saying that he is not qualified or equipped enough to tell people what to do or what not to do, but sharing one’s load by beginning to talk about it, is the solution. One can talk to a stranger too, as some of the most incredible conversations happen with strangers.

He also said that one just needs to talk and get things out of the system as there is always sunrise after night. Vikrant emphasised on the fact that ‘Life is extremely precious’ and that we should have conversations about being depressed to help overcome it.

