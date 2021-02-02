Kushboo Sundar, TN BJP Chief pay respects to SP Balasubrahmanyam with visit to family

2020 will be remembered for the loss of many well-known artists of the film industry. One of them was SP Balasubrahmanyam, considered among the greatest singers of the Indian film industry. As the Government recently honoured the legend posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan, the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party paid a visit to his family.

Respects to SP Balasubrahmanyam by BJP

Actor and BJP leader Kushboo Sundar shared pictures of the party’s delegation, lead by TN BJP President L Murugan. The leaders paid their respects to the late singer on being conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour bestowed upon by the government, posthumously. by visiting his residence.

They met his wife and son SP Charan, felicitating them with a shawl. It seemed that SPB’s wife got emotional as they posed with a photo of 'SPB', as he would be fondly known as. SPB had lent his voice for some of Kushboo Sundar's songs as well.

The late singer was on January 25 named for this year’s Padma Vibhushan. Many other veterans of the film industry had also expressed their delight on SPB being conferred with the honour. This included Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, among others.

Elated at the announcement of 'Padma Vibhushan' to my beloved brother SP Balu garu. Most deserving honor. Pained to see the suffix 'posthumous' in brackets. Wish he was here to personally accept it! #SPB pic.twitter.com/4835H8C5xP — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 26, 2021

Among the other honours included the Andhra Pradesh Government naming a government music school in his hometown Nellore on his name. At that time, his son had expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and state Minister.

SPB passes away

The Maine Pyar Kiya artist breathed his last on September 25 at the MGM Healthcare in Chennai. He had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and had been hospitalised since August 5. Though he recovered from the virus, his health kept fluctuating and he was later put on ventilator support.

He was laid to rest at his farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam village of Thiruvallore near Chennai with full state honours.



SP Balasubrahmanyam had bagged 6 National Awards, and numerous other prestigious honours in his career of five decades, He crooned over 40,000 songs in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam and had even been on the Guinness Book of World Records before for the most number of songs by an artist.

His accomplishments and legacy were honoured by not just the biggies of the film industry, but also some Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders.

