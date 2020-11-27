Nellore music school to be renamed by AP govt in honour of SP Balasubrahmanyam; son reacts

SP Balasubrahmanyam was one of the many artists who breathed their last this year. The legendary singer’s death left his fans across the world immensely saddened. Tributes poured in for him from the biggest names of the country and in the latest, a government music school in his hometown Nellore is set to renamed in honour of him by the Andhra Pradesh Government.

READ: SPB Vanam Created In Coimbatore To Honor S P Balasubrahmanyam, Trees Named After His Songs

Music school to be renamed after SP Balasubrahmanyam

The decision was announced by Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister of Industries, Commerce, IT & Skill Development of the Andhra Pradesh government. The minister, who is also based in Nellore, wrote that the government has decided to rename the Government School of Music & Dance in Nellore as 'Dr. S P Balasubramanyam Government School of Music & Dance” to recognise the legendary singer’s legacy.

READ: Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Amitabh Bachchan And SP Balasubrahmanyam Met The First Time

Recognising the legendary singer #SPBalu 🎶, our Govt has decided to rename the Government School of Music & Dance in Nellore as “Dr. S P Balasubramanyam Government School of Music & Dance” pic.twitter.com/Icu3BT1CMa — Mekapati Goutham Reddy Official (@MekapatiGoutham) November 26, 2020

SPB’s son SP Charan, also a singer and producer-director, conveyed his gratitude to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for the ‘honour.’

Previously, SP Balasubrahmanyan had donated his ancestral home in Nellore to the Kanchi Mutt to run a Vedic school.

SP Balasubramaniam famous singer has donated his ancestral home at Nellore to Kanchi Math. He is singing in the presence of Kanchi Acharya Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi at his home in Nellore which he donated. pic.twitter.com/cRVEHPIYLv — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) February 12, 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyan passes away

SP Balasubrahmanyan breathed his last at a hospital in Chennai on September 25. He was 74.

The Maine Pyar Kiya artist had been diagnosed with COVID-19, and faced numerous fluctuating health issues for over a month, before passing away. He was laid to rest with state honours at his farmhouse in Chennai.

Considered among the greatest Indian singers of all time, SP Balasubrahmanyan was honoured with numerous awards during his close to six-decade journey in the film industry. He is reported to have rendered over 40,000 songs in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films. He was honoured with the National Award six times and was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan.

READ: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Son Speaks On Thala Ajith’s Absence From The Singer’s Funeral

READ: TDP Chief Naidu Appeals For SP Balasubrahmanyam Memorial Music University In Nellore

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.