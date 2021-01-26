SP Balasubrahmanyam Honoured With Padma Vibhushan Posthumously, Chiranjeevi Feels 'elated'

Legendary late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who is known to belt out some of the most iconic songs has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India. Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela took to Twitter and shared a post while expressing his happiness of seeing the singer receiving such great honour and respect to his “beloved brother. While captioning the post, Chiranjeevi wished his presence to receive the award in person.

Chiranjeevi's happiness over Padma Vibhushan for P Balasubrahmanyam

The singer has been conferred with the honour posthumously. The late singer who lent his voice for several songs in multiple languages breathed his last in 2020 at the age of 74 following coronavirus complications. He was admitted to a Chennai hospital in August 2020 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Chiranjeevi who was glad to hear about the news shared a picture of the singer and wrote, “Elated at the announcement of 'Padma Vibhushan' to my beloved brother SP Balu garu. Most deserving honor. Pained to see the suffix 'posthumous' in brackets. Wish he was here to personally accept it!”

Elated at the announcement of 'Padma Vibhushan' to my beloved brother SP Balu garu. Most deserving honor. Pained to see the suffix 'posthumous' in brackets. Wish he was here to personally accept it! #SPB pic.twitter.com/4835H8C5xP — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 26, 2021



Considered among the greatest Indian singers of all time, SP Balasubrahmanyan was honoured with numerous awards during his close to six-decade journey in the film industry. He is reported to have rendered over 40,000 songs in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films. He was honoured with the National Award six times and was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan. The singer also held a Guinness World record for singing over 40,000 songs. Besides crooning to some of the iconic songs, SP Balasubrahmanyam also played significant roles in many films. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is busy shooting for his upcoming film Acharya in Hyderabad. The actor will be seen playing a key role in the film opposite actor Sonu Sood. Earlier, ace actor Ram Charan has also joined the star cast of the film and shared his first look poster on Twitter that showed him in a never-seen avatar.

