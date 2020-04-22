Kylie Jenner Tries To Scare Kris Jenner While Sleeping, Watch Epic Fail

Kylie Jenner tried to pull off a scary prank on her mother Kris Jenner amid lockdown. Kylie recorded her whole prank and even zoomed in on Kris Jenner’s face. However, things did not end the way Kylie Jenner wanted them to be.

Kylie Jenner prank on a sleeping Kris Jenner fails

Kylie Jenner tried to pull off a prank and startle her mother who lay asleep. Kylie decided to film this prank and garner some hilarious reactions. The video began with Kylie murmuring that she found Kris Jenner in her natural habitat. Joking that her mother is lazy and is asleep. Kylie then slowly approaches an unsuspecting Kris Jenner.

Once again, Kylie murmurs into the phone that this is Kris Jenner’s natural habitat. She even tried to create a wildlife documentary moment as she whispered jovially zooming on Kris Jenner’s face mentioning that Kris is very dangerous. After this, Kylie finally yelled and it did nothing to Kris, Kylie yelled at a higher pitch the second time and Kris calmly opened her eyes and looked at Kylie and her friend recoding something on their phone.

In a low sleepy voice, Kris Jenner just said that they are crazy. Kylie was not expecting Kris to wake up so calmly. However, Kylie did ask her mom as she could not believe that it took two screams to wake her up. Kris later went back to napping and ignored the girls and Kylie shut off the cam. Kylie has been maintaining social distancing all this while and is locked up at the Hidden Hills mansion with her daughter Stormi. Kylie and Stormi visited Kris Jenner in Palm Springs for Easter and have not left ever since.

