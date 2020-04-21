Kim Kardashian Shares A Throwback Pic Of Sis Kylie Jenner In Stunning Black SKIMS Outfit

Coronavirus has put several places all around the world to a halt. People are urged to stay home to curb the spread of the virus and practice social distancing too. Celebrities are spending time in quarantine with their family and close ones. The Kardashians are no exceptions. They are also spending time with their families. Kim Kardashian is spending her quarantine at her home situated in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles. She is reportedly running errands and doing chores. The business mogul is also promoting her brand SKIMs on Instagram during her time in quarantine. SKIMS recently shared a pic of Kim's sister Kylie Jenner who wore an outfit from the SKIMS collection. Take a look at it here.

Read Also| Cristiano Ronaldo's Dating History From Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk To Georgina Rodriguez

Kim shares a pic of Kylie in SKIMS outfit

Kim Kardashian-owned, shape-enhancing undergarments brand SKIMS took to its Twitter to share a picture of Kylie Jenner, Kim's 22-year-old sister, in a black SKIMS bodysuit. It went from a bra-top all the way down to the woman’s mid-thigh, tightening everything in between. Kylie Jenner was seen in a mirror selfie in the post. After SKIMS shared the picture, both Kim and Kylie shared the picture on their profiles. Take a look at Kylie in the SKIMS outfit here.

Read Also| Courteney Cox, Kim Kardashian, And Jared Leto's Meticulously Organised Kitchens; See Pics

Apart from Kim Kardashian, Kylie is also spending time with her family. Kylie is currently spending time with her mother Kris Jenner at her vacation home in Palm Springs. Stormi, Kylie's daughter, is also having a lot of fun with her mother on vacation. Stormi was also seen spending time with her father Travis Scott in this time of quarantine. She was seen playing basketball with her father.

Read Also| Kim Kardashian Praises Beyonce Years After Reports Of Their Cat Fight; Details Inside

Read Also| Kim Kardashian To Kylie: Times When 'KUWTK' Sisters Had A Fashion Face-off With Each Other

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.