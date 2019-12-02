Kylie Jenner Spends Thanksgiving With Ex-husband Travis Scott! Watch Video

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott separated over alleged cheating rumours involving Travis. According to multiple Hollywood wires, the two wished for their relationship to go different ways. Reportedly, Travis Scott wanted to focus on his career, whereas Kylie Jenner wanted a second baby. Seemingly though, the Jenner-Travis separation took a momentary halt on the eve of Thanksgiving. The two were spotted together on the streets of Palms Springs.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner's Ex-husband Travis Scott Still In Love With Her?

Eyewitnesses shared several videos on Instagram and Twitter of the two together. The former couple was accompanied by Kylie Jenner’s family, including her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, according to TMZ reports. Kylie and Travis were reportedly seen alongside each other in the Agua Caliente Casino. Eye-witnesses mentioned that the two seemed friendly as they chatted and had drinks. They also commented that Kylie and Travis seemed to be comfortable around each other. The duo also reportedly attended another party at Kris Jenner’s home later that night.

Watch Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's videos here:

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Gives Glimpses Of Stormi Bonding With Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago

While fans have shared their happiness at the probable reconciliation, there are no confirmed reports on whether the duo will get back together as they have different aspirations in life. They have also said earlier in interviews with media portals, that while the duo might not agree on personal levels, they wish to be ideal parents to their daughter, Stormi. In response to the cheating rumours involving him, Travis Scott had also posted on his Instagram story that he does not want to pay attention to rumours and just wants to focus on his music and family.

Travis Scott's post:

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Reveals The Length Of Her Gorgeous Hair And Netizens Are Shocked

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Gifts Anastasia Karanikolaou A Diamond Ring, See Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.