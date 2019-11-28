Kylie Jenner Reveals The Length Of Her Gorgeous Hair And Netizens Are Shocked

Kylie Jenner is one of the most successful models and businesswomen today. The 22-year-old is the youngest billionaire in the world and is a celebrated fashion model and entrepreneur. She sold a 51% stake of her company, Kylie Cosmetics, a few days back. Recently, in a series of Instagram Story videos, Kylie revealed her actual hair length to her 152 million followers.

Kylie Jenner's net worth is estimated to be $1 billion

Kylie shared a video of herself after exiting the shower. In the video, she can be seen playing around with her natural hair as she records herself while doing so. During the recording, Kylie wrote that she has not had real hair this long since the age of 15. After she mentioned that, Kylie showcased the length of her long and luscious hair. She is known to rarely show her real hair as she is always spotted switching different hair colors and hairstyles on various occasions.

Check out some of Kylie Jenner's numerous iconic hairstyles

In November 2019, cosmetic giant Coty, Inc. bought a 51% stake in Kylie's cosmetic company. The controlling stake is worth $600 million dollars. This has added more value to Kylie's net worth, which is estimated to be $1 billion.

