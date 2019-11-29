Kylie Jenner's Ex-husband Travis Scott Still In Love With Her?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who announced their break-up this October, have been constantly creating headlines as speculations are rife about the two stars getting back together. While no official statement from Kylie Jenner has been passed, Travis Scott's friend has spilt the beans about Travis' feelings towards Kylie Jenner. Here are all the details.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Gives Glimpses Of Stormi Bonding With Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago

Are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner back together?

According to a leading news portal, Travis Scott’s friend and confidante revealed that Travis still has feelings for Kylie Jenner. However, Travis feels that his relationship with Kylie Jenner went too fast. Reportedly, Travis Scott wanted to live his life and be with other people. Despite their split, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been spending time and co-parenting their 21-month-old daughter, Stormi. As reports suggest, Kylie Jenner has always welcomed Travis to spend time with their daughter. Recently, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also took Stormi to the immersive Halloween-themed jack-o'-lantern in Los Angeles.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Sells 51% Stakes, Elated Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Say 'We Are Proud'

Kylie Jenner tweets about Travis Scott and Stormi

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Kylie Jenner revealed that her main focus is on Stormi. Kylie added that her friendship with Travis is her priority, as the reality show star does not want to Stormi to get affected. Take a look:

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Kylie clicks Stormi and Chicago's pictures

Only recently, in Kylie Jenner's official Instagram handle, Stormi and Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago could be seen bonding, as they strolled lazily around the house. While Stormi was seen in a white-red polka dot patterned top with matching shorts, Chicago donned a blush coloured top with matching bottoms, with shoes in the same hue. Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Gifts Anastasia Karanikolaou A Diamond Ring, See Picture

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Reveals The Length Of Her Gorgeous Hair And Netizens Are Shocked

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.