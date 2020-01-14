Mona Singh's First Lohri With Husband Shyam Will Give You Full Punjabi Vibes, See Pictures

Earlier in December, there was a strong buzz about Singh's impending wedding, but nothing was confirmed. But the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actor Mona Singh took everyone by surprise when she tied the knot with her investment banker boyfriend Shyam a few days back. The actor took her wedding vows in the presence of close family members in an intimate ceremony.

After the wedding, Mona Singh celebrated Lohri with her new family. Looking beautiful in an orange-peach salwar and flaunting the traditional red chooda, she posed for pictures with her close friend from the industry.

Mona Singh's first Lohri

For the wedding, the actress looked gorgeous as she donned a traditional red lehenga for the ceremony. The couple were all smiles on their special day and seemed to have enjoyed the wedding festivities.

Personalities from the TV industry including comedian Gaurav Gera, actor Rakshanda Khan and Ashish Kapoor made it to the ceremonies at Juhu Military Club in Mumbai. The wedding had been a close-knit affair although many pictures were shared by the actor's friends on the social media.

On the professional front, Mona Singh will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. In an interview, Mona confirmed the reports and said, "I am looking forward to our shoot. Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you get. For me, it's been a box of wishes that came true. It will be exciting and challenging to play this role as it spans over a lifetime." She was last seen in Yeh Meri Family on Netflix.

