Mona Singh's Unique Fashion Sense Will Give You Wardrobe Goals

Actor Mona Singh is popularly known for her portrayal of Jassi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi. She also portrayed Mona in Kya Huaa Tere Vaada and Preet in Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do. Singh has two ace web series to her credit including Yeh Meri Family and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, for which she garnered high praise from critics. Mona Singh marked her Bollywood debut with a supporting role in the Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots, which emerged as one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Besides her acting skills, Mona Singh is known for her incredible fashion sense. Here are some of her easy-breezy looks from Instagram.

1. The perfect winter outfit

Mona has paired an oversized sweater with blue denim. She has donned a black coloured sweater and sported cool sunglasses. For a complete look, Mona has sturdy brown sports shoes and kept her hair open.

2. The monochrome picture

The Kya Huaa Tere Vaada actor has opted for a cool tee. She is slaying the look with her wavy hair dancing on her face. She is glaring right into the camera.

3. The cosy white top

Mona Singh has donned a white strappy top. This simple top features her plunging neckline and beautiful collar bones. For accentuating her look, she has accessorised red pompom earrings.

4. The black gown

The Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi actor is rocking the look in this black gown. This gorgeous dress has a V-shape neck. Featuring front slit and a plunging neckline, this dress is paired with beige strappy heels. For a rounded off look, Mona sported statement earrings and kept her straightened hair open.

