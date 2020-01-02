Actor Mona Singh recently got married to Shyam Rajgopalan on December 27, 2019. The actor was excited as she announced the news of her wedding on social media. She has since then posted a selfie with her husband and wished everyone a happy new year as well.

Newlyweds Mona Singh and Shyam Rajgopalan pose for a selfie as they ring in 2020 together

The actor had managed to keep her relationship private for a long time. She finished the shooting for her upcoming films in haste so as to meet the deadline for her marriage. Many celebrities were spotted at her wedding including, Gaurav Gera and Rakshanda Khan.

The film fraternity sent out blessings for the newly married couple in the comments section. The actor looked gorgeous as she donned a red lehenga for the wedding ceremony. The couple were all smiles on the auspicious day and seemed to have enjoyed the wedding festivities.

The Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actor tied the knot with Shyam Rajgopalan who is a banker. The couple had managed to keep their relationship private for a long time. Fans, however, seem eager to know more about the man and how their love story unfolded. On the work front, Mona is expected to star in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadda according to a leading entertainment portal. She was also last seen on Kawach a supernatural series by Ekta Kapoor. After the news of the marriage broke out fans poured in their good wishes and wished the couple a happy married life.

