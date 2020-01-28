Mona Singh Takes Fans Back To Her 'Happy Indian Wedding' Through Fun-filled Video

Popular television actress Mona Singh of Jassi Jassi Koi Nahi tied the knot with her investment banker beau Shyam Rajgopal on December 27 surprising social media users and audiences. And now to recall moments of her beautiful wedding ceremony, the actress on her one month anniversary shared a video filled with fun & cute moments of the actress's special time with friends and family.

READ: Newlyweds Mona Singh And Shyam Rajgopalan Pose For A Selfie As They Ring In 2020 Together

From the pre-wedding ceremonies to the Pheras, the video shows all the special moments of her traditional Indian wedding. Singh's best friend, Gaurav Gera was also seen having a gala time during all the rituals. Apparently, he also took his Chusy Chutki avatar making the guests laugh. Watch the video below-

Mona Singh's 'Happy Indian Wedding'

READ: '3 Idiots' Actress Mona Singh Cuts A Pretty Picture In Pink During Her Mehendi Ceremony

For the wedding, the actress looked gorgeous as she donned a traditional red lehenga for the ceremony. The couple were all smiles on their special day and seemed to have enjoyed the wedding festivities. Personalities from the TV industry including comedian Gaurav Gera, actor Rakshanda Khan, and Ashish Kapoor made it to the ceremonies at Juhu Military Club in Mumbai. The wedding had been a close-knit affair although many pictures were shared by the actor's friends on social media

On the professional front, Mona Singh will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. In an interview, Mona confirmed the reports and said, "I am looking forward to our shoot. Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you get. For me, it's been a box of wishes that came true. It will be exciting and challenging to play this role as it spans over a lifetime." She was last seen in Yeh Meri Family on Netflix.

READ: Mona Singh Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Of Her Bachelorette Party; See Pics

READ: Mona Singh Ties The Knot In A Private Ceremony, Friends Share Pictures On Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.