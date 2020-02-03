Lady Gaga And Michael Polansky Make Their First Public Appearance At The Pre-Super Bowl

Lady Gaga's relationships have always been the talk of the town. Recently, the singer was spotted with her alleged boyfriend at the pre-Super Bowl party on Saturday. At the event, Lady Gaga performed while her alleged beau just looked on. Reportedly, Lady Gaga's rumoured boyfriend is a Harvard graduate and his name is Michael Polansky. Michael reportedly works as in Executive Director of the Parker Foundation.

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

Also Read: John Green Best Books That Are A Must Read For All The Book Lovers

At the pre-Super Bowl event, Lady Gaga along with her tech CEO beau had their arms intertwined as they left the stadium. During this event, the couple made their first public outing as a couple. Lady Gaga pulled off a stylish figure for the evening as she donned a black sleeveless dress with large straps. For the hairstyle, she styled her pink locks into a fancy ponytail. For makeup, Lady Gaga went for a dramatic purple eye shadow look with sequined detailing.

Check out the pictures here

For those who are wondering where the two of them met. Lady Gaga met her beau Michael in December. The two of them reportedly met at Facebook co-founder Sean Parker's birthday party at his house in Los Angeles. According to media reports, the singer is head over heels for her alleged boyfriend. It is reported that she has been dating him for over a month and she is crazy about him.

The couple was also spotted kissing in Miami. Michael Polansky was earlier referred to as Lady Gaga's "mystery man". It is also revealed that Michael Polansky is working to develop new immune therapies to fight cancer. According to sources, Michael is known to be a very smart and very serious man who has always been low-key.

Also Read: Disha Patani Shares Her Experience Of Working With Salman Khan For The Second Time

Also Read: Remo D’Souza Opens Up About Introducing A New Genre To The Film Industry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.