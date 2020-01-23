Lady Gaga Has A Funny Yet Apt Reply To Netizens As 'Stupid Love' Gets Leaked Online

After taking a sabbatical from the world of music, Lady Gaga seems to be finally ready to drop some brand new music for her fans who have been patiently waiting for a long time. However, before Lady Gaga could release the song herself, her latest track Stupid Love was leaked online.

Lady Gaga responds to the leak

Regardless of how and where it came from, Lady Gaga’s fans were just excited to hear the song and were too eager to hear the track. It seems like Lady remained unaffected by this incident as some artist would be annoyed by the incident and even think of cancelling the release of a leaked track.

Lady Gaga’s new song was up hours before it went officially public. Lady Gaga seemed to have kept her calm all this while as she posted a tweet on Twitter asking fans to stop. Along with the message she also posted a picture of a person in a ski mask listening to a song.

It seems like the singer is trying to look at the brighter side of the picture, considering her song did manage to go viral even though it wasn’t released in the correct way. The track has turned out to become the most popular leaked tunes on the internet right now.

Fan reactions to Stupid Love

Lady Gaga’s song is no longer available on the internet and she is now keeping it hidden so that it does not go out viral again. As per reports, people who have heard the song stated that it has a catchy tune with an electric-dance flair, something that can be traced to a lot of Gaga’s songs. Here are some of the tweets by fans who listened to the track.

FREAK OUT FREAK OUT FREAK OUT GET DOWN GET DOWN GET DOWN ALL I EVER WANTED WAS LOVE HEYEAYEA HEYEA HIGHER HIGHER I WANT YOUR STUPID LOVE pic.twitter.com/R4YeRgkiU8 — 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍 (@THEHEAVENGAGA) January 22, 2020

Also read | Priyanka Chopra To Lady Gaga: Quirkiest Celeb Outfits That You Must Check Out

My daughter refuses to come out of her room all night because of some new Lady Gaga song called Stupid Love. @ladygaga what do i do? I created this monster, but she’s your little monster now! pic.twitter.com/EI9iFxwORe — Olivia. Wife of two daughters (@PianoGirlJoanne) January 22, 2020

Also read | Lady Gaga To Katy Perry: Hollywood Celebs Who Are In Love With Desi Designers

Hitting “play” for the 58466 time on “Stupid Love” pic.twitter.com/BBUkhgUE0H — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 22, 2020

Also read | Lady Gaga's New Song 'Stupid Love' LEAKS, Fans Say 'It's Perfect For Valentine's Day'

Also read | Lady Gaga's OTT Nail Art Will Make You Believe That Fashion Has No Limits

Image Courtesy: Lady Gaga Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.