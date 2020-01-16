'Lagdi Lahore Di' Song From 'Street Dancer 3D' Out, Audience Pours Love

Ladgi Lahore Di is a new song from the film Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. It is a recreation of popular Punjabi song, Lahore by Guru Randhawa. The song is also released in Tamil and Telugu version. Lagdi Lahore Di is sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar. Music is composed by Sachin-Jigar and Guru Randhawa. Read to know what the audience say about the song.

Ladgi Lahore Di song reactions

I’ve heard #LagdiLahoreDi on loop so many times already... Such a kickass rendition. Genuinely like the way the track has been customised for SD3. Love it!! — Anuj Radia (@TheAnujRadia) January 15, 2020

@GuruOfficial #LagdiLahoreDi 🔥🔥Enjoying one of my most fav song of yours 👌👌 Jus love this new version, fantastic beats and the magic of your amazing voice 😍😍#gururandhawa pic.twitter.com/n0gzKmE30R — Vaishali (@jvaishali365) January 15, 2020

Amazing amazing amazing remake of Lahore 🔥 @GuruOfficial ❤️..

And the tamil, Telugu version is also very amazing ..

Can't wait to hit the stage with #LagdiLahoreDi song 🔥.. pic.twitter.com/DMnZuJr3F7 — Monika singh 👑 (@Monikasingh2030) January 15, 2020

#LagdiLahoreDi .... What an amazing song this is by all time my favorite @GuruOfficial . You are a hit machine... Incredible singer♥️♥️.

Bollywood is proud to see you

Whaheguru ji always bless you with more happiness 🙏. — Pooja.kaur (@_impoojakaur_) January 15, 2020

Hearing @GuruOfficial singing in any other language besides Hindi and Punjabi is a sure treat to our ears 💘🔥#LagdiLahoreDi is love and is out not too so go and check it now...

▪️@ShraddhaKapoor @Varun_dvn @Norafatehi @TulsikumarTK @TSeries pic.twitter.com/ESPaUWQtvh pic.twitter.com/8N6fQ5e59Z — I am Arun078 (@ArunaPrasadNay2) January 15, 2020

#LagdiLahoreDi

Recreational Twist Which Has Taken Over Again And Fans Just Can't Keep Calm

😍😍😎😎😎😎😎😎🎉🎉🎉🎉

Lagdi Lahore Di has become the favourite of everyone yet again.#Gururandhawa

Sir @GuruOfficial 🙏🙏🙏😍😎😎@ShraddhaKapoor 💝@Norafatehi @Varun_dvn — Akash Singh Visen (@visen_akash) January 15, 2020

Ladgi Lahore Di song

Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza. It is a dance film, which will explore a dance competition between some Indian and Pakistani dancers. The song is generating good buzz with cast and songs. The movie is set to release on January 24, 2020.

