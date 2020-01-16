The Debate
'Lagdi Lahore Di' Song From 'Street Dancer 3D' Out, Audience Pours Love

Bollywood News

Lagdi Lahore Di is a new and fifth track from Street Dancer 3D. It features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi with others. See what audience say

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lagdi Lahore Di

Ladgi Lahore Di is a new song from the film Street Dancer 3D, starring  Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. It is a recreation of popular Punjabi song, Lahore by Guru Randhawa. The song is also released in Tamil and Telugu version. Lagdi Lahore Di is sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar. Music is composed by Sachin-Jigar and Guru Randhawa. Read to know what the audience say about the song.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Battle Extreme Weather Conditions For Street Dancer 3D Song

Ladgi Lahore Di song reactions

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Grooves To Street Dancer 3D's 'Muqabla' With A Postman, Watch Video

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Lip Syncs To Dhvani Bhanushali's Song From 'Street Dancer 3D'

 

Ladgi Lahore Di song

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Writes Heartfelt Post For Her 'rulebreakers' From 'Street Dancer 3D'

Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza. It is a dance film, which will explore a dance competition between some Indian and Pakistani dancers. The song is generating good buzz with cast and songs. The movie is set to release on January 24, 2020.

 

 

