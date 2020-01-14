Shraddha Kapoor Writes Heartfelt Post For Her 'rulebreakers' From 'Street Dancer 3D'

Shraddha Kapoor is busy promoting her next Street Dancer 3D on her social media as well as on reality show platforms. She also took to Instagram some time ago to release her gang The Rulebreakers. She posed alongside renowned dancers and her co-actors in the film Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha Kapoor mentioned how she was honoured to be standing alongside her team, who supported her in her journey in the real as well reel story of the film and on set respectively.

Shraddha Kapoor shared an uber-cool picture of her group wearing multi-coloured hip-hop avatars. She made sure that all of her gang members are tagged in the picture on Instagram. She wrote, “The Rulebreakers. Honoured to be standing with these amazing people and dancers who had my back every step of the way. Thank you for the bond we have formed, for being the best and for making me feel like a leader ❤️”. In the picture were co-stars and dancers Vartika Jha, Shashank Dogra, Vinay Khandelwal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Pravin Shinde, Pavan Rao, Ticko, Nivedita Sharma and Caroline Wilde.

She shared the following image from the sets of Street Dance 3D

Details of Street Dancer 3D

The Remo D'Souza directorial is slated to release on January 24, 2020. Apart from the ABCD 2 actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, the dance-drama will also feature Prabhu Dev and Nora Fatehi. The trailer and songs of the film are out and loved by the audience with Shraddha Kapoor in it.

A glimpse of the Street Dancer 3D gang in the film:

