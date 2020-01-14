Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Battle Extreme Weather Conditions For Street Dancer 3D Song

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi will be featuring in the upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. The lead actors of the film will also feature in an upcoming Punjabi number, Lagdi Lahore Di.

Talking about the upcoming song from Street Dancer 3D, it is said that makers of the film had permission to shoot Lagdi Lahore Di at O2 Arena in London. The director of the movie, Remo D'souza said that they had only six hours to shoot at the Arena, out of which two hours were wasted. Moreover, Remo said that Varun and Shraddha carried camera equipments to help the shoot get over faster.

What was the temperature during the shoot?

Remo stated that the temperature was minus five degrees on the ground and minus eight at the top. After finishing the shoot in London, the team headed to Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey and then to Dubai.

In Dubai, the temperature was over 48 degrees and they had to wear the same costumes as they did during the UK shoot, even though the weather changed drastically. Furthermore, he also added that during the wrap up of the film at Bollywood Park in Dubai, the entire crew had fallen sick.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan's Mr. Lele Poster Brings On A Meme Fest On Social Media

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor’s Reaction To Varun Dhawan’s 'Mr Lele’ Poster Has A Shakti Kapoor Connect

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi In Blue Co-ords And White Stilettos Will Make You Feel The 'Garmi', See Pic

#Dubai continues to be a destination for filmmakers and Bollywood stars. Actors @Varun_dvn and @ShraddhaKapoor wrapped up the Dubai schedule for their forthcoming film "Street Dancer 3D". pic.twitter.com/LdEndLG1Ri — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 5, 2019

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Reveals She Learned Judo And Martial Arts For Ahmed Khan's 'Baaghi 3'

Image Courtesy: Remo D'souza Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.