Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Battle Extreme Weather Conditions For Street Dancer 3D Song

Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi will feature in the upcoming song Lagdi Lahore Di. Read more to know about behind the scenes of the movie.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
varun dhawan

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi will be featuring in the upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. The lead actors of the film will also feature in an upcoming Punjabi number, Lagdi Lahore Di.

Talking about the upcoming song from Street Dancer 3D, it is said that makers of the film had permission to shoot Lagdi Lahore Di at O2 Arena in London. The director of the movie, Remo D'souza said that they had only six hours to shoot at the Arena, out of which two hours were wasted. Moreover, Remo said that Varun and Shraddha carried camera equipments to help the shoot get over faster.

What was the temperature during the shoot? 

Remo stated that the temperature was minus five degrees on the ground and minus eight at the top. After finishing the shoot in London, the team headed to Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey and then to Dubai.

In Dubai, the temperature was over 48 degrees and they had to wear the same costumes as they did during the UK shoot, even though the weather changed drastically. Furthermore, he also added that during the wrap up of the film at Bollywood Park in Dubai, the entire crew had fallen sick.

A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza) on

Image Courtesy: Remo D'souza Instagram

 

 

Published:
