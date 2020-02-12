Sunny Leone Shares Heartfelt Note As She Celebrates The Birthday Of Asher And Noah

Sunny Leone and her family celebrated the birthday of Asher and Noah on Tuesday. Her sons turned 2 and the couple were delighted as they posed amidst the celebrations. Sunny’s daughter Nisha, too, was part of the celebrations and wished her twin brothers.

Sunny Leone shares a heartfelt note on Asher and Noah's birthday

The actor shared a heartfelt note in an Instagram post showing her love and affection for her twins. She wrote that they bring immense joy and happiness into her life every single day. She added that each time they smile, play, or dance it makes her happy watching them. She also remarked that her heart melts each time they call her mama. She then blessed them and wished them.

Sunny’s husband too made a post celebrating the birthday of the two boys. He remarked how crazy they are and sent his love to them. He also said that they will forever be his baby boys. The couple became parents to Noah and Asher in 2018, through surrogacy. Ahead of that, in 2017, they adopted their first child, Nisha. On the work front, Sunny was last seen in a special track of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Motichoor Chaknachoor.

